Door Glass Fitment on a 1968 Mustang

I purchased a 1968 Mustang fastback body from Dynacorn in April, 2014. Using a 1968 hardtop as a donor car, I now have a beautiful fastback, thanks to some magnificent work by L&P Auto Restorations in Alexandria, Virginia.

