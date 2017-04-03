Cozymeal sends professional chefs to customers' homes

Who couldn't use a little help in the kitchen? Especially when you can get a professional chef to come to your home and help you cook a meal from scratch? Cozymeal does just that, sending professional-grade cooks to the homes of District-area residents as well as catering events. Even those home chefs who consider themselves to be rather skillful can learn how to make grand meals with freshly sourced local ingredients.

