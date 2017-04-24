Confederate Monuments Belong in Museums, Not Public Squares
Workers dismantle the Liberty Place monument April 24, 2017, which commemorates whites who tried to topple an integrated post-Civil War government in New Orleans. a white obelisk dedicated to the Crescent City White League, who in 1874 had attempted a violent overthrow of the Reconstructed Louisiana government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|Thu
|Bill
|1
|Bovine
|Apr 25
|Me Not Lying Joey
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 25
|StephanieGuzman
|71
|North Korea
|Apr 24
|Marty
|3
|Airline Passenger
|Apr 24
|Marty
|2
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC