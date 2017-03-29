Can hack but not shoot? FBI may ease ...

Can hack but not shoot? FBI may ease entry for cyber agents

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Connecticut Post

In this March 29, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey speaks during the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. Aspiring federal agents who can hack a computer with ease but can't shoot their way out of a paper bag could soon find a more welcoming FBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syrian President 14 hr Jimmy crack corn 3
Thank you President Trump 14 hr Jimmy crack corn 1
Gen. Mike Flynn 22 hr Larry Byrd 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Wed Junior Elkins 64
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Wed Louis Farrakan 12
Nancy Pelosi Wed Louis Farrakan 1
Illegals are criminals Apr 1 bill 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC