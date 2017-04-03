Big Deal Bird' in Alexandria

Prairie Falcon flying near old power plant in Alexandria on March 25. The very dark plumage under the wing in the armpits near the body are a reliable identifying mark for this bird. It would not have caused any particular notice in Flagstaff, in Santa Fe, in Boise, or elsewhere in much of the American west, but when a Prairie Falcon was found and reported in Alexandria on Saturday, March 25, it was a "Big Deal."

