Benefits of HVAC Direct Digital Controls Systems
The 1.8-million-square-foot Washington Headquarters Services building in Alexandria, Va., achieved LEED Gold in part because of demand control ventilation and its extensive DDC system. Existing HVAC DDC systems and building solutions provide the ability to implement IoT applications and strategies today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sun
|Awi
|63
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Sat
|Oh No You Di-nt
|11
|Illegals are criminals
|Sat
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Sat
|Heather Largebody
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Sat
|Valentino 2015
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|4
|Joe Biden
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC