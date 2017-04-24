Annandale bank robbery suspect in custody
During the late evening hours of April 21, Fairfax County police said detectives located the suspect believed to be responsible for the robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4260 John Marr Drive on April 18. Detectives had tracked down 57-year-old Kevin George Costello, of the 6800 block of Crossman Street in Annandale, at a hotel in the 6200 ... (more)
