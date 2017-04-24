Alexandrians Open Wallets, Hearts to Refugees
Mohammad Yaqoobi and his wife Homa sit with Natasha Jones at the Alexandria Workforce Development Center on Beauregard Street getting an orientation to the Virginia Initiative for Employment Not Welfare program. The family arrived from Afghanistan five months ago where Yaqoobi was a teacher and served with U.S. military forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|2 hr
|Bill
|1
|Bovine
|Tue
|Me Not Lying Joey
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Tue
|StephanieGuzman
|71
|North Korea
|Mon
|Marty
|3
|Airline Passenger
|Mon
|Marty
|2
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC