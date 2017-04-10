Alexandria seeks developers for two p...

Alexandria seeks developers for two properties

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Virginia Business

The city of Alexandria is looking for developers with experience and expertise in the development of urban properties. The city has retained JLL to assist with two redevelopment parcels located along the greater King Street Corridor in the heart of Old Town, which has a concentration of restaurants, antique shops, boutiques and theaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Wed Shakoula Lambrose 66
Nancy Pelosi Wed Shakoula Lambrose 1
President Trump Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
George Bush Apr 8 Boom Boom long time 1
Syrian President Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 3
Thank you President Trump Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 6 Larry Byrd 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,407 • Total comments across all topics: 280,271,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC