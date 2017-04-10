Alexandria seeks developers for two properties
The city of Alexandria is looking for developers with experience and expertise in the development of urban properties. The city has retained JLL to assist with two redevelopment parcels located along the greater King Street Corridor in the heart of Old Town, which has a concentration of restaurants, antique shops, boutiques and theaters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Wed
|Shakoula Lambrose
|66
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
|Thank you President Trump
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 6
|Larry Byrd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC