Alexandria lofts can be an apartment, an office - " or both

A vacant, 14-story office building in Alexandria was converted into lofts where tenants can live, work or do both. For $2,500 a month, a tenant can rent a space in Alexandria that provides a place to live, a place to work - or both.

