Alexandria lofts can be an apartment, an office - " or both
A vacant, 14-story office building in Alexandria was converted into lofts where tenants can live, work or do both. For $2,500 a month, a tenant can rent a space in Alexandria that provides a place to live, a place to work - or both.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|10 hr
|Bill
|1
|Bovine
|Apr 25
|Me Not Lying Joey
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 25
|StephanieGuzman
|71
|North Korea
|Apr 24
|Marty
|3
|Airline Passenger
|Apr 24
|Marty
|2
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC