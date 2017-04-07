Alexandria asks for veto, giving them more time to fix overflowing sewers
Signage acts as a warning about city sewage where it enters the Potomac river at the Oronoco outfall on September, 27, 2016 in Alexandria, VA. Alexandria city officials, faced with a legislative deadline to fix its outdated combined sewers that engineers suggest may be too aggressive, are appealing to Gov. Terry McAuliffe to give them a few more years to replace the system that spills runoff and sewage into the Potomac River during rainstorms.
