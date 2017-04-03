Albireo Pharma : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Connecticut
ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 8 -- The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in Connecticut. *** Albireo Pharma, Boston, Assigned Patent for Stabilized Glucagon Solutions ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 8 -- Albireo Pharma, Boston, has been assigned a patent developed by five co-inventors for stabilized glucagon solutions.
