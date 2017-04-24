A 10-year-old Virginia girl without a...

A 10-year-old Virginia girl without a hand wanted to play violin. Now she can.

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

FAIRFAX, Va. - Dressed for the occasion in a red dress and a white, glittery beret topped with plastic flowers, 10-year-old Isabella Nicola picked up her violin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Korea 5 hr Marty 3
Airline Passenger 5 hr Marty 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat lanettejc 70
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
Nancy Pelosi Apr 12 Shakoula Lambrose 1
President Trump Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC