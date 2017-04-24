A 10-year-old Virginia girl without a hand wanted to play violin. Now she can.
Dressed for the occasion in a red dress and a white, glittery beret topped with plastic flowers, 10-year-old Isabella Nicola picked up her violin. Ten-year-old Isabella Nicola Cabrera smiles after playing her violin with her new prosthetic at the engineering department of George Mason University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|Apr 27
|Bill
|1
|Bovine
|Apr 25
|Me Not Lying Joey
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 25
|StephanieGuzman
|71
|North Korea
|Apr 24
|Marty
|3
|Airline Passenger
|Apr 24
|Marty
|2
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC