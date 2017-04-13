20-year-old VCU student fatally shot on porch in Carver neighborhood
Samuel Kwarteng, from Alexandria, Va., was shot and killed during an altercation off campus in the 1200 block of W. Moore Street, VCU President Michael Rao announced. Kwarteng resided in the 1700 block of Jacqulin Street, according to police, and the suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter resided at the Moore St. home.
