20-year-old Ghanaian student killed in the US
The Virginia Commonwealth University community is mourning the loss of a 20-year-old student from Alexandria, Virginia, who was shot and killed in the Carver neighbourhood. Samuel Kwarteng was close to graduating with an engineering degree, according to friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|20 hr
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 16
|Anita1932
|69
|North Korea
|Apr 15
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC