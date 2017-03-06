Women's Day strike forces Alexandria schools to close
Public schools in Alexandria will be closed Wednesday after more than 300 teachers and staff filed for leave in observance of International Women's Day. Alexandria City Public Schools said the decision to close is based on the inability to provide sufficient staff to cover all classrooms.
