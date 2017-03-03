Why Did Sessions Pivot 180 Degrees in His Views on Russia?

Amidst the revelations about AG Sessions' meetings with the Russian ambassador, Sarah Wildman notes that he turned on a dime with regards to his position on Russia after joining the Trump campaign. Here is a quote from Sessions speaking on the Senate floor in September 2008: I would suggest something more is at stake here, and I think it is something that the Poles and the Czechs and the Georgians and the Ukrainians and the Estonians and the Latvians and the Lithuanians understand full well, and that is that Putin desires to reestablish hegemony over the former Soviet satellites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.