Why Did Sessions Pivot 180 Degrees in...

Why Did Sessions Pivot 180 Degrees in His Views on Russia?

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Washington Monthly

Amidst the revelations about AG Sessions' meetings with the Russian ambassador, Sarah Wildman notes that he turned on a dime with regards to his position on Russia after joining the Trump campaign. Here is a quote from Sessions speaking on the Senate floor in September 2008: I would suggest something more is at stake here, and I think it is something that the Poles and the Czechs and the Georgians and the Ukrainians and the Estonians and the Latvians and the Lithuanians understand full well, and that is that Putin desires to reestablish hegemony over the former Soviet satellites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brother sister sex (Dec '11) 3 hr guy123 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 12 hr AndreaA 47
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Wed maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Feb 24 Easy Phart 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 22 Jonathan 32
Shepard Smith Feb 17 John Emerson 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC