White Nationalist Moves In Over Chocolate Shop
Richard Spencer, president of white nationalist think tank the National Policy Institute, has rented a "hub" for his cause in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Readers may recall that Spencer was the individual punched in the face by a masked man at Donald Trump's inauguration.
