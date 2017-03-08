Weaver talks warp and weft
Wendy Charlton, a former Fluvanna County High School teacher who now works in grants administration at the University of Virginia, has an unusual hobby: tapestry weaving. Tapestry weavers are artists, Charlton said, who are separate from weavers who make utilitarian objects like rugs or scarves.
