Virginia State Police seeking alleged hit-and-run driver
The 2013 Nissan Sentra that VSP say was traveling south on I-495 when a blue Jeep Cherokee suddenly changed from the right-center lane to the left-center lane and struck it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories
|15 hr
|Judy
|1
|Recent 3 and See
|15 hr
|Judy
|2
|Trump was wire tapped
|15 hr
|Judy
|1
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 22
|Harold Gilman
|110
|Al Sharpton and Whoopi Goldnig
|Mar 22
|Billy
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 22
|Billy Coonwager
|53
|Bugs in Whitehouse
|Mar 22
|Billy Coonwager
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC