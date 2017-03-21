Virginia raises a toast to George Was...

Virginia raises a toast to George Washington's whiskey

George Washington is recognized as the father of our country, but with a bill signed into law by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, SB 1261 , sponsored by Sen. Adam Ebbin of Alexandria, adds a "state spirit" to the list of the commonwealth's official emblems and designations and crowns George Washington's rye whiskey with the title. The bill, which McAuliffe signed last week, highlights George Washington's contributions to the culture of Virginia as "a native son of Virginia born on February 22, 1732, in Pope's Creek"; "the first American president, commander of the Continental Army, and president of the Constitutional Convention"; and "a model statesman universally acknowledged as the father of our nation."

