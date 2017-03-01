US agents in aggressive sweep for unauthorized migrants

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation in Los Angeles, on February 7, 2017 US immigration agents increasingly are detaining unauthorized migrants in or near places once considered "safe" like courthouses and churches, spreading panic among migrants and outrage among activists. Since taking office on an "America First" agenda, President Donald Trump has made immigration a policy cornerstone, granting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents broad authority to detain and deport unauthorized migrants.

