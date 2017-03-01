US agents in aggressive sweep for unauthorized migrants
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation in Los Angeles, on February 7, 2017 US immigration agents increasingly are detaining unauthorized migrants in or near places once considered "safe" like courthouses and churches, spreading panic among migrants and outrage among activists. Since taking office on an "America First" agenda, President Donald Trump has made immigration a policy cornerstone, granting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents broad authority to detain and deport unauthorized migrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|16 hr
|Roberto
|48
|Illegal Aliens
|Fri
|bigger
|3
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Fri
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Fri
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC