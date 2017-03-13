U.S. prosecutors probing leak of CIA ...

U.S. prosecutors probing leak of CIA materials to WikiLeaks -sources

Friday Read more: Reuters

Federal prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia, have expanded a long-running grand jury investigation into WikiLeaks to include the leak of Central Intelligence Agency documents to the website, a source familiar with the inquiry said. The source, who is familiar with the investigation and requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information, said the probe is focused on who leaked descriptions and technical information on techniques and tools the CIA has used to eavesdrop on intelligence targets to the website.

