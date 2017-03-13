U.S. prosecutors probing leak of CIA materials to WikiLeaks -sources
Federal prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia, have expanded a long-running grand jury investigation into WikiLeaks to include the leak of Central Intelligence Agency documents to the website, a source familiar with the inquiry said. The source, who is familiar with the investigation and requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information, said the probe is focused on who leaked descriptions and technical information on techniques and tools the CIA has used to eavesdrop on intelligence targets to the website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|23 hr
|Leandersmom
|52
|Illegal Aliens
|Mar 13
|Salley
|6
|Elijah Cummings
|Mar 12
|Norma Fuller
|1
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC