U.S. Cellular Offering LG G6 for $10 per Month Starting with Online and In-Store Presale on March 24
Preorders for the sleek, aluminum and glass device will take place from March 24 through April 6 in U.S. Cellular stores and www.uscellular.com , and sales begin in stores on April 7. Paired with the company's recently launched Total Plans with No Hidden Fees - with unlimited data starting as low as $40 per line/month for four lines - the best LG G6 deal is at U.S. Cellular. In addition, anyone who purchases the LG G6 between March 24 and April 30 will be eligible to receive a Google Home device - a $129 value.
