U.S. Cellular Offering LG G6 for $10 ...

U.S. Cellular Offering LG G6 for $10 per Month Starting with Online and In-Store Presale on March 24

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Business Wire

Preorders for the sleek, aluminum and glass device will take place from March 24 through April 6 in U.S. Cellular stores and www.uscellular.com , and sales begin in stores on April 7. Paired with the company's recently launched Total Plans with No Hidden Fees - with unlimited data starting as low as $40 per line/month for four lines - the best LG G6 deal is at U.S. Cellular. In addition, anyone who purchases the LG G6 between March 24 and April 30 will be eligible to receive a Google Home device - a $129 value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 25 min Leandersmom 52
Illegal Aliens Mar 13 Salley 6
Elijah Cummings Mar 12 Norma Fuller 1
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Mar 3 bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,274 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC