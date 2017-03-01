Tip spurs search for human remains in two parks, Fairfax County police say
Homicide, gang and crime scene detectives, members of the Search and Rescue Unit, "Live Find" and cadaver dog teams are combing Holmes Run Park, near the 6000 block of Crater Place in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, and Tysons Pimmit Park, in the Falls Church area. Police declined to say what information led them to those locations, but said the searches could go on for some time.
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|9 hr
|bigger
|3
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Fri
|guy123
|12
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Thu
|AndreaA
|47
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Wed
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
