Three burning questions about the com...

Three burning questions about the complex Savior Dwight on 'TWD'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: New York Daily News

Austin Amelio as Dwight on "The Walking Dead," Season 7, Episode 11. Dwight's deception led to an innocent doctor burning in the hot furnace flames. Sure, he's a survivor of the outbreak and Negan's right-hand man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Aliens Fri bigger 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Fri bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Fri guy123 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Thu AndreaA 47
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Feb 22 Jonathan 32
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC