Three burning questions about the complex Savior Dwight on 'TWD'
Austin Amelio as Dwight on "The Walking Dead," Season 7, Episode 11. Dwight's deception led to an innocent doctor burning in the hot furnace flames. Sure, he's a survivor of the outbreak and Negan's right-hand man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|Fri
|bigger
|3
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Fri
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Fri
|guy123
|12
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Thu
|AndreaA
|47
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC