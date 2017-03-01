Think About Your Eyes Reports 1.15 Million More Eye Exams Attributable to 2016 Campaign

Think About Your Eyes Reports 1.15 Mi...

ALEXANDRIA, Va.- Think About Your Eyes is celebrating a momentous year after receiving final validated exam growth data for 2016, provided by The Vision Council's VisionWatch market research team. The research confirms that more than 1.15 million exams can be attributed directly to Think About Your Eyes advertising-an increase from 828,000 in 2015.

