Show Organizers Announce Innovative New Education Content at Vision Expo East

ALEXANDRIA, Va.-Numerous innovative programs have been added to the education curriculum at International Vision Expo East 2017, taking place at the Javits Center in New York, according to an announcement from show organizers. Registration is now open for Vision Expo East featuring education from March 30 to April 2 and exhibits from March 31 to April 3. "Vision Expo East 2017 features over 300 hours of continuing education, including 20 specialty tracks," said Mark Dunbar, OD, FAAO, co-chairman, Conference Advisory Board.

