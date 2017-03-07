Schools to Close, Strikers Ready Ahea...

Schools to Close, Strikers Ready Ahead of A Day Without A Woman

13 hrs ago

Those who cannot walk off the job or boycott unpaid labor are encouraged to wear red in solidarity. Dozens of schools are closing, rallies are planned, and women everywhere will take action on Wednesday in observance of International Women's Day and in defiance of a patriarchal society that's been emboldened, at least in the United States, by the right-wing Trump administration.

Alexandria, VA

