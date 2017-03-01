Richmond-based Avail Vapor opens 100th store
Three years after its founding, Richmond-based Avail Vapor, the largest U.S. manufacturer of e-liquid products, has opened its 100th retail store. The 1,500-square-foot store, which opened in late February, is located at 2728 Jefferson Davis Highway in Alexandria.
