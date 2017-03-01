Rainwater Contaminates The Bay?

"The state legislature spent the last day on Saturday to push a bill aimed at reforming the state's economic-development arm and getting the City of Alexandria to stop flushing raw sewage into the Potomac River by 2025!" When we are told that water from our roofs and driveways contaminates the bay and we must pay a tax to correct the problem, does something not sound right? Government regulation, it seems, robs Peter to pay Paul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.