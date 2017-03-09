Public hearings on proposed VRE fare increases
Virginia Railway Express is holding a series of public hearings throughout the next two weeks to solicit comments on a proposed increase to its fares. A three percent fare increase is being proposed in order to pay for increased operations costs and the Amtrak Step-up tickets would increase from $5 to $7.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|12 hr
|cdg
|50
|Illegal Aliens
|23 hr
|Uh okay
|5
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC