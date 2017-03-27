Prosecutors say terror suspect got from couch in Virginia to Syria in two weeks
Mohamad Khweis quit his job as a Metro Access driver in Virginia, sold his car and created a new email account to buy a one-way ticket abroad, prosecutors said, traveling a circuitous route to the border between Turkey and Syria before contacting an Islamic State facilitator to take him across. He was undeterred by reports of land mines and bombs along the route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belly Dance Class In Alexandria
|Sun
|Bellydance 4 life
|1
|Names of republicans failing to support health ...
|Mar 25
|b arnold
|2
|Democrats tap dancing
|Mar 25
|Wilbur
|2
|Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories
|Mar 24
|Judy
|1
|Recent 3 and See
|Mar 24
|Judy
|2
|Trump was wire tapped
|Mar 24
|Judy
|1
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 22
|Harold Gilman
|110
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC