Job Description Job Summary: The Project Manager of Certification Programs will assist with certification training programs for both new and existing initiatives and is highly customer service focused. The Project Manager is responsible for coordinating and managing the development of new certification ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Project Manager Customer Relations Posted: Monday, January 23, 2017 Location: Alexandria, Virginia Country: United States Salary Range: 60K - 70K Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : Any Shifts You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.