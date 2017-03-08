Planning Underway for Upgrades to Sou...

Planning Underway for Upgrades to South Park at Potomac Yard

Across jurisdictional lines, the planning process for South Park at Potomac Yard near Four Mile Run is gathering steam, with a projected completion date of later this year. Arlington County and the City of Alexandria both own portions of the park, located between Potomac Avenue and U.S. Route 1, along Four Mile Run.

