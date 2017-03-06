Northern Virginia Man Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Gun Through BWI Checkpoint
An Alexandria, Virginia man was arrested early Monday after trying to bring what Transportation Security Administration officials say was a loaded handgun past a BWI Marshall Airport checkpoint. TSA officials say the man had a .45 caliber handgun on his person as he entered the security checkpoint.
