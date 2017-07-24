new VRE looks to expand Crystal City station for easier access to airport
Virginia Railway Express plans to expand and shift its Crystal City station could include a direct connection to Reagan National Airport. At a public meeting Thursday evening, VRE will present initial options for a larger station that could also make it easier for riders to transfer to Metro.
