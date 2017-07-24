new VRE looks to expand Crystal City ...

new VRE looks to expand Crystal City station for easier access to airport

Virginia Railway Express plans to expand and shift its Crystal City station could include a direct connection to Reagan National Airport. At a public meeting Thursday evening, VRE will present initial options for a larger station that could also make it easier for riders to transfer to Metro.

