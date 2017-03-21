New documents say Trump aide hid payments from pro-Moscow Ukraine party

A Ukrainian lawmaker Tuesday released new financial documents allegedly showing that a former campaign manager to President Trump laundered payments from the party of a disgraced ex-leader of Ukraine using offshore accounts in Belize and Kyrgyzstan. The new documents may revive questions about the ties between the Trump aide, Paul Manafort, and the party of the former president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, who has been in hiding in Russia since being overthrown by pro-Western protesters in 2014.

