new Alexandria man, ex-NC police chie...

new Alexandria man, ex-NC police chief detained at JFK

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A former North Carolina police chief who now works as a law enforcement consultant says he's disappointed with his country of 42 years after he was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Former Greenville police Chief Hassan Aden of Alexandria, Virginia, says he was detained March 13 on his return trip from Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat Leandersmom 52
Illegal Aliens Mar 13 Salley 6
Elijah Cummings Mar 12 Norma Fuller 1
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Mar 3 bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC