new Alexandria man, ex-NC police chief detained at JFK
A former North Carolina police chief who now works as a law enforcement consultant says he's disappointed with his country of 42 years after he was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Former Greenville police Chief Hassan Aden of Alexandria, Virginia, says he was detained March 13 on his return trip from Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|Leandersmom
|52
|Illegal Aliens
|Mar 13
|Salley
|6
|Elijah Cummings
|Mar 12
|Norma Fuller
|1
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC