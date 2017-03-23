Nelly's Alexandria
She was a favorite of the General, whom, as we have before observed, she delighted with her gay whims and sprightly sallies, often overcoming his habitual gravity, and surprising him into a hearty laugh. Eleanor was born at Abingdon, a house whose site is preserved in between the two big parking lots at National Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jay's Giants Blog.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names of republicans failing to support health ...
|Sat
|b arnold
|2
|Democrats tap dancing
|Sat
|Wilbur
|2
|Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories
|Fri
|Judy
|1
|Recent 3 and See
|Fri
|Judy
|2
|Trump was wire tapped
|Fri
|Judy
|1
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 22
|Harold Gilman
|110
|Al Sharpton and Whoopi Goldnig
|Mar 22
|Billy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC