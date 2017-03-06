Needlework Show Opens at Woodlawn Pla...

Needlework Show Opens at Woodlawn Plantation.

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

Needlework is no dying art, says Ellen Meyer of Alexandria, owner of the specialty needlepoint store "In Stitches" in Mount Vernon. Meyer is also a volunteer with Nelly's Needlers, a service organization that helps preserve Woodlawn Plantation and sponsors and operates the annual Needlework Show & Sale taking place at Woodlawn this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casey Witt (Dec '09) 11 hr Tab Jack 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 16 hr Ida1234 49
Illegal Aliens Mar 3 bigger 3
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Mar 3 bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC