'Mean spirited' Alexandria sewer bill sparks partisan fight
One of Virginia's wealthiest cities has an unpleasant problem: part of the sewer system in Alexandria gets overwhelmed during almost any type of wet weather, sending untreated waste into nearby waterways and on to the Potomac River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|Mon
|Salley
|6
|Elijah Cummings
|Mar 12
|Norma Fuller
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 11
|cdg
|50
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC