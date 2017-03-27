McAuliffe proposes giving Alexandria ...

McAuliffe proposes giving Alexandria more time to fix sewage discharge problem

A sign warns about city sewage where it enters the Potomac River at the Oronoco outfall in Alexandria, Va. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is proposing to give the city of Alexandria until 2027 to stop millions of gallons of raw sewage from entering the Potomac River, two years beyond a deadline set under legislation passed by the General Assembly, his office said Monday.

