McAuliffe proposes giving Alexandria more time to fix sewage discharge problem
A sign warns about city sewage where it enters the Potomac River at the Oronoco outfall in Alexandria, Va. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is proposing to give the city of Alexandria until 2027 to stop millions of gallons of raw sewage from entering the Potomac River, two years beyond a deadline set under legislation passed by the General Assembly, his office said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|2 hr
|brieanne29
|54
|Belly Dance Class In Alexandria
|Sun
|Bellydance 4 life
|1
|Names of republicans failing to support health ...
|Mar 25
|b arnold
|2
|Democrats tap dancing
|Mar 25
|Wilbur
|2
|Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories
|Mar 24
|Judy
|1
|Recent 3 and See
|Mar 24
|Judy
|2
|Trump was wire tapped
|Mar 24
|Judy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC