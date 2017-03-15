Masked man goes to hotel in Fairfax, orders everyone out

One place this sort of thing occurs is on television, and on Tuesday another place apparently was in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, in the lobby of a hotel on Richmond Highway. A man walked into the lobby in the 6000 block of the highway about 5 p.m. , wearing a mask, wielding a bullhorn, and shouting something on the order of: "This is a political movement, everyone needs to leave!" according to a county police spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.