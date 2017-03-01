Last Va. blitz of Metro maintenance plan is under way
Work on Metro's blue and yellow lines will lead to shutdowns and slowdowns in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria for the next month. Riders on both lines are being urged to seek alternatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|Roberto
|48
|Illegal Aliens
|Fri
|bigger
|3
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Fri
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC