Know your rights': Clinic in school cafeteria aims to allay immigrant fears

A man who attended a "Know Your Rights" seminar on March 22 at William Ramsay Elementary in Alexandria, Va., holds up an information sheet on immigration. In a school cafeteria adorned with whimsical children's artwork, the men and women hunched over thick packets of paper one recent night, fiddling with pen caps and rubbing their foreheads as they confronted a challenge: preparing for what- happens if immigration agents show up at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.