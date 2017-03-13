'Kick Butts Day' anti-smoking campaig...

'Kick Butts Day' anti-smoking campaign gets students active

Local high school students educated merchants on tobacco sale restrictions Wednesday as part of an annual anti-tobacco campaign called "Kick Butts Day." Students at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria handed out pamphlets at nearby businesses and spoke with employees about the consequences of selling tobacco to underage customers.

