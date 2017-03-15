Jennifer Price | KLNB

Jennifer Price | KLNB

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Record

As the firm's leading expert in high-street retail and urban-mixed use development, Price is known for representing high profile projects such as the Asana Partners Portfolio, in Alexandria, Va.; Harbor Point, in Baltimore.; Jamestown's Ballston Exchange, in Ballston, Va.; and the Whitman Walker redevelopment, in Washington, among others. She is also known for handling the rollouts for major high street brands such as Kit + Ace, Lululemon, Tory Burch and West Elm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Aliens Mon Salley 6
Elijah Cummings Mar 12 Norma Fuller 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mar 11 cdg 50
News UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08) Mar 3 bigger 4
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Mar 3 guy123 12
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Mar 1 maa883 108
Recent 3 and See Feb 27 Set Your Clock by It 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC