Jennifer Price | KLNB
As the firm's leading expert in high-street retail and urban-mixed use development, Price is known for representing high profile projects such as the Asana Partners Portfolio, in Alexandria, Va.; Harbor Point, in Baltimore.; Jamestown's Ballston Exchange, in Ballston, Va.; and the Whitman Walker redevelopment, in Washington, among others. She is also known for handling the rollouts for major high street brands such as Kit + Ace, Lululemon, Tory Burch and West Elm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|Mon
|Salley
|6
|Elijah Cummings
|Mar 12
|Norma Fuller
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mar 11
|cdg
|50
|UN approves sanctions on Somali pirates (Nov '08)
|Mar 3
|bigger
|4
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Mar 3
|guy123
|12
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC