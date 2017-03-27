Iraqis scam their way into U.S. as refugees with phony kidnapping story: Prosecutors
The way Adil Hasan told it, he'd faced a harrowing ordeal before he was admitted to the United States as an Iraqi refugee. The 38-year-old was kidnapped, held hostage for a month and tortured by a Shiite militia in a bid to get his brother to drop an investigation he was overseeing at the Iraqi Commission on Public Integrity.
